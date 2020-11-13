A 21-year-old Newark man is facing gun charges after Delaware State Police said officers responding to reports of illegal drug sales followed him to a convenience store parking lot and observed the weapon in the center console of his vehicle, in plain view.
According to police, officers observing Jordan Smith on November 12, 2020, witnessed him conduct a suspected drug transaction in a parking lot near Rt. 40 and Rt. 7, then followed him to the Wawa at 3601 Wrangle Hill Road.
When police approached him and began speaking with him while he stood outside his vehicle, they said the 9mm handgun was spotted in the console. It was loaded with 12 rounds of ammunition and had an obliterated serial number, police said.
Smith was charged with two counts felony possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person prohibited and felony possession of a weapon with a removed, obliterated, or altered serial number. He was committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in lieu of $7,500 cash bond.