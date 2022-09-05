A 40-year-old Newark man was killed when he was hit by an SUV as he walked across a roadway near Newark, police said.
Delaware State Police said William King walked into the SUV's path on southbound Polly Drummond Hill Road near Rankin Road around 9:15 p.m. Saturday, Delaware State Police said.
King was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash, which is still under investigation by Troop 2's Collision Reconstruction Unit, shut down Polly Drummond Hill Road at the scene for roughly four hours.
Anyone with information about the accident can call Sergeant Jefferson at 302.365.8484.
Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.