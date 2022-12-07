Delaware State Police said they arrested a 26-year old Newark man early Wednesday morning, December 7, 2022, after he allegedly drove his vehicle towards several troopers.
Police said the incident happened around 12:40 a.m. in the parking lot of the Wawa on Route 4 near Christiana Hospital.
Members of the state police Governor's Task Force were on patrol when they approached an SUV that was parked in a handicap parking spot without the proper tags.
According to police, the SUV, driven by Matthew Mellette backed up towards one of the troopers and hit their vehicle.
Mellette then allegedly drove towards two more troopers before hitting a concrete post which disabled the vehicle.
Mellette was then arrested. Troopers said they found a stolen handgun in the SUV. Mellette also had warrants out against him from both New Castle County and Wilmington police.
Mellette faces a long list of charges:
- Reckless Endanger First Degree (Felony)- 3 counts
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
- Possession of a Firearm If Previously Convicted of Violent Felony
- Possession of a Semi-Automatic Weapon by Person Prohibited
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon
- Possession With Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance
- Receiving a Stolen Firearm
- Possession of a Controlled Substance in Tier 1 Quantity
- Resisting Arrest with Force
- Criminal Impersonation- 2 Counts
- Possession of Marijuana
- Parking in a Handicap Space
- Careless Driving
Mellette is being held at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $147,500 cash bond.