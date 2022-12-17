A 36-year-old Newark man was killed Friday afternoon in a crash involving 4 vehicles on Basin Road in the New Castle area.
The man was driving southbound in a Subaru BRZ on Route 141 near William Penn High School around 12:15 p.m. when his car ran off the road into the grass median, and slid sideways into the northbound lanes, Delaware State Police said.
The Subaru hit a pickup truck, and then was hit by an SUV and sideswiped by another car.
Police say the Subaru's driver, who was wearing his seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene, and police think he may have been speeding.
The SUV driver was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, and the other two drivers weren't hurt.
The crash, which closed Basin Road between Stockton Drive and Route 273 for about 3 hours, is still under investigation by Troop 2's Collision Reconstruction Unit, and police are asking anyone with information about it to call Master Corporal J. Breen at 302.365.8486.
Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.