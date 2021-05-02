A Newark man is dead after a motorcycle accident Saturday in the Middletown area.
The 57-year-old was riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle northbound in the right lane of Route 301 near the Boyd's Corner overpass at about 6:35 p.m. when the motorcycle ran off the road going around a curve, Delaware State Police said.
It hit a reflector post, traveled a bit further, hit an embankment and went airborne before landing in a retention pond.
The rider, who had been thrown off in the crash, was airlifted to Christiana Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police say they found a helmet near the accident scene, but they're not sure if the victim was wearing it when he crashed.
The accident, which closed Rte. 301 northbound south of Boyd's Corner Road for about 4 hours, is under investigation, and anyone with information about it can call Corporal Desiderio with the Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit at 302.761.6677.
Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.