A Newark man pled guilty to a 2020 Wilmington murder, the Delaware Department of Justice announce Wednesday.
According to the DOJ, 32-year-old Dashan Perrigan was arrested when a Wilmington officer running toward the sound of gunfire on December 10, 2020, spotted Perrigan fleeing the scene with a gun.
He was arrested following a brief pursuit, and was also identified by witnesses as the man who shot and killed Michael Reams.
Perrigan pled guilty on April 27, 2022, to second-degree murder and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, the DOJ announced on May 4, 2022.
"Justice was served. This plea was the product of excellent work by our prosecutors and was made possible because of the quick reaction and good work of a Wilmington police officer," said Attorney General Kathy Jennings. "As we move toward sentencing, I hope that Mr. Reams’ family and loved ones can find some closure and healing in the resolution of this case."
Perrign faces 18 years to life in prison when sentenced at the culmination of a pre-sentencing investigation.