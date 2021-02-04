The Newark man convicted of reckless manslaughter in the deaths of his girlfriend and two young children in a 2010 fire in Delaware City, has died as the result of what prison officials said was a drug overdose at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna.
State corrections officials said 35-year old Travis Jones, and another 35-year old inmate, were found unresponsive in their housing unit around 8 p.m. on Monday, February 1, 2021.
According to Paul Shavack, Deputy Bureau Chief of Prisons, correctional officers administered Naloxone and started CPR until medics arrived.
Both inmates were taken to Bayhealth Hospital's Kent campus.
Shavack said Jones was initially listed in critical condition, but was pronounced dead on Wednesday, February 3, 2021.
The second inmate recovered and has since been returned to Vaughn.
In addition to Corrections, the death is being investigated by the Delaware State Police.
Jones was serving a 60-year sentence on three counts of reckless manslaughter.
According to WDEL archives, the fire in the 100 block of Clinton Street broke out shortly before 6 a.m. on Monday, October 4, 2010, while the victims were asleep inside.
Firefighters were able to get 19-year-old Teyonna Watts and her daughters, 7-month-old Jordan Jones and 3-year-old Breyonna Jones, out of the house, but they died at Christiana Hospital.
Then 25-year old Travis Jones claimed he was waiting for a ride to work a few blocks away at this mother's house when the fire broke out.
He was originally charged with murder in connection with the case in June, 2013.