A Newark man was sentenced to over two years in federal prison for possessing machine guns.
Police searched Nathan Matthews' home in August 2019, where in an unlocked safe they found a homemade 9mm handgun, ammunition, and two fully-automatic conversion devices or "glock switches" that allows multiple bullets to fire with a single pull of the trigger.
Glock switches are considered machine guns by the National Firearms Act and Gun Control Act.
Matthews was sentenced to 31 months, which also includes time for 2018 charges from Harford County, Maryland where he was found with a different homemade pistol, ammunition, and another glock switch.