A Newark man is facing attempted robbery charges after State Police said he attacked a clerk and was stabbed during the incident last weekend.
Troopers were dispatched to the Dash In convenience store at Route 273 and Harmony Road Saturday night. Police were told that a man came into the store, gave a demand note to the clerk and proceeded to attack her. The victim, however, was able to stab the suspect before he fled on foot.
The woman required hospital treatment for injuries suffered during the incident
State Police were able to identify a possible suspect, and 61-year-old Jeffrey Cagle was arrested Tuesday during a traffic stop. After he was taken into custody without incident, Cagle was taken to a hospital for treatment of stab injuries he apparently suffered three days earlier.
Cagle is charged with attempted robbery and wearing a disguise during commission of a felony. He was being held at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $28,000 cash bond.