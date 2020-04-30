Police are asking for the public's help locating a 34-year-old Newark man accused of performing a lewd act while indecently exposed in front of two women walking along a trail near an apartment complex.
According to Newark Police. the pair of victims were traveling along Pomeroy Trail near Wilbur Street when they spotted the suspect, identified as Matthew Hilker, on the sidewalk near the complex, who was in full view of the people utilizing the trail.
Hilker is currently wanted on charges of second-degree indecent exposure and lewdness. Authorities said there were no photos of the suspect availablle. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact Newark Police at 302.366.7100 ext. 3436 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.