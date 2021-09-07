A 23-year-old Newark man police had been searching for in connection to a strangulation incident has been arrested, authorities said Tuesday.
According to Newark Police, Desi Roberson struck his ex-girlfriend in the face and began strangling her during an argument at her residence in the 300 block of Amoroso Way, where Roberson had been staying, on August 24, 2021.
Roberson was taken into custody by New Castle County Police on September 2, 2021, on unrelated charges. Newark Police said he's since been charged with strangulation, terroristic threatening, and offensive touching. He was committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in lieu of $4,500 secured bond.