A 24-year-old Newark man was sentenced to six years in federal prison for receiving child pornography over the internet, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday.
According to officials, James Crossan sought out minors on social media platforms like Instagram to foster abusive relationships with them, first online, and then through text messaging. He targeted multiple minor victims throughout the country.
Authorities said Crossan engaged in grooming tactics like complimenting victims, offering to send gifts, expressing a desire to meet in person, discussing sexual acts, and then requesting photos of victims.
Crossan was sentenced on February 25, 2022, officials said Monday.