Newark Mayor Jerry Clifton announced he will not seek reelection during April's Newark city council elections.
Clifton was elected as mayor in April 2019, after serving on council from 1997-2014 and 2017-19, which included a run as deputy mayor.
"After 22 years on council, I don't know if you could have convinced me in any way, shape, or form when I lost by 3 votes in 1995 that I would be sitting here as your mayor. I just didn't see that as a reality or probability. When I assumed the District 2 position in 1997, and through the write-in vote in 2005, and gotten off council when I had my eye surgery, the district voted me back into office today, and it's been quite a career."
Clifton is retired from the military, with his last assignment being with the Regional Training Institute in Bethany Beach, and retired from the Delaware National Guard in 2010 following a 21-year stint.
"I've been equally honored to serve the people of Newark and I'm honored to serve with the people that I'm serving with on city council, and the people I have served with, along with the staff. I really hope and pray the people of the City of Newark, whether we agree or disagree on council, I can tell you from the depths of my heart, the best interests of the city of Newark, in general, is in the hearts of the seven of us at this table."
Clifton said as council has battled over significant issues including land-use and COVID restrictions, there has been a healthy, respectful debate.
"I appreciate the support that I've gotten, and I know not everyone has agreed with everything I've done, or we've done as a body, but I go back to my point that I truly believe that the best interest of the city are in the heart of each and every once of us."
Clifton said he looks forward to helping his successor, who will be elected along with the 3rd, 5th, and 6th district races, on April 22, 2021.
"I look forward to working with whoever my successor is in this position to ensure continuity and make sure things are absolutely seamless between myself and whoever."
Fifth District Councilwoman Jason Lawhorn, who would become the senior member of council despite just four years in office, announced he is planning to run, although the City of Newark website has yet to acknowledge his candidacy.
Jay Bancroft's District 3 and Travis McDermott's District 6 seats are also due for votes for terms that would run until 2024.