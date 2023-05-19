Heavy traffic is expected in some areas of Newark this Sunday as the Newark Memorial Day Parade commences.
The parade route will close Delaware Ave between South Main Street and South Chapel Street, so heavy traffic is expected in surrounding areas because of the detours.
East Main Street will be closed between Library Ave and South College Ave, and South College Ave will be closed north of Park Place except for local traffic.
Road closures will be from 12:30 Sunday afternoon until that evening around 5.