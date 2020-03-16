Newark officials announced Monday new efforts to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
All Parks and Rec programs and activities have been cancelled, along with all public meetings and workshops.
City Council meetings will be closed to the public, but can be viewed via a stream on the city's website.
Alderman court is closed.
Walk-in city services are suspended, and late fees will be waived on a case-by-case basis.
Newark police may handle some cases via phone, rather than in-person.
Residents in districts 3 and 5 are encouraged to use absentee ballots to vote in the April 14th city council election.
Trash and recycling will remain on its normal schedule. Yard waste and bulk collections are is suspended until April 3rd.