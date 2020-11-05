Newark City Council passed a $94.6 million budget that includes a change in how the city handles sewer and water bills.
While making an overall 2.5% cut in expenses, the council looked on how to better stabilize income from its utility sales, that makes up 76.1% ($72.1 million) of its expected 2021 budget.
Council chose to raise its monthly customer charge for water from a county-low of 66 cents to $2.31.
To offset that rise, Newark will reduce its monthly water rate cost by 10%.
The city said it will still budget to earn $8,689,000, but instead of $115,000 of that coming from the fixed customer charge, and then the rest from consumption, the fixed charge will now make up $1,272,900 of the overall revenue expectation. That would be an increase from 1 to 15% in the customer charge.
According to a September study by the University of Delaware's Water Resource Center, the next lowest fixed-charge in New Castle County is New Castle's MSC, which is $11.85, or 27% of their water bill.
"It makes no sense to have such low customer charges," Councilman Chris Hamilton said. "While I appreciate staff coming up with a small customer charge, at this time I realize we move like snails sometimes."
Before settling on the 10% customer charge hike, council did consider raising it to 47.65%, which would have put it slightly above the New Castle County average.
Mayor Jerry Clifton said he'd like to see the fixed rate increase, as Newark has struggled to properly project consumption rates, including this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a greatly reduced UD population.
"Hopefully that incremental process will continue to move forward to where we can get in a position where bumps in the economy or usage means we don't have to go back to the taxpayers for additional money."
Taxpayers will need to likely pay more for water, as the average bill is expected to go up by $3.91 to $31.71, moving Newark past Delaware City and out of the position of the lowest average water bill in New Castle County.
Councilman Hamilton said he's aware that customers who might be trying to save money by using less water would be hurt by switching to a more flat-fee, but those with the greatest need have options.
"I understand that there are concerns about lower-income folks, but I'm not sure that every one of these council members knows that we have ways to help lower-income individuals. We have CDBG money, we have private charities, we have groups that will meet with individual customers and teach them how to budget. We have ways to work with each of our customers, and we've been doing it for years."
Sewer will also see a customer charge increase from 27 cents to 66 cents per 1,000 gallons to help cover the debt from a 2018 referendum.
There will be no changes to Newark's electric or stormwater fees in Fiscal Year 2021.
Council declined to consider an original plan that would have included a 1% property tax increase, choosing to believe the 2.5% expense cuts will be enough to balance their budget.