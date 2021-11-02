Newark City Council chose to cut a proposed 5% property tax in half as they passed their $99.1 million 2022 operating budget Monday night.
The budget is a 4.1% increase from 2021, with the city leaders making a final determination of how to balance the remaining $200,000 that would have come from the 5% property tax increase.
In a 5-1 vote, council elected to go with a 2.5% increase, deciding to shave $100,000 off of the $1.5 million allocated for Old Paper Mill Park across the street from the Newark Reservoir that is expected to begin site design and discussion in the upcoming months.
Sixth District Councilman Travis McDermott provided the only dissenting vote on the tax hike, as he continued to push City Manager Tom Coleman on the potential revenue from increased parking fines.
Coleman told McDermott at current ticketing rates, raising the parking fines from $20 to $25 would net the city an extra $117,500, "assuming the increase in citation amount does not change behavior."
McDermott said the increase should remain on the table for the future.
"I know that's not a guaranteed type of revenue, but I think it's something the city should look at sooner rather than later."
As for the park cuts, the specific design and amenities of the park won't be determined until a series of public meetings, but councilman John Suchanec said time is on Newark's side.
"I hate to see the Paper Mill Park take the big hit here, but I think it's such a project that if we stay focused on it, it will take a time to get that ball rolling. I don't think you'll need all that money in 2022. I think we have an opportunity to make sure that we continue the funding of that park to completion, because I don't think it's going to come into fruition in one year."
Newark is only permitted to use 50% of a tax increase in the first year, so the 2.5% increase for $100,000 in revenue in 2022 will double to $200,000 in 2023 and subsequent years.
City Council will also be required to approve stormwater, water, and sewer increases in a process that will begin at next Monday's meeting.
A 10% rate change is being added to stormwater to pay for the Rodney project as part of the passed 2018 referendum. The average customer will see a 35 cent per month increase.
The water increase is expected to add an additional 25 cents in customer charge. That is a drop of 50% from the October meeting. An additional 12 centers will to go the sewer fund.
Council was shown an October 2021 study from the University of Delaware's Water Resource Center, which stated Newark city residents paid the second-lowest regional cost for water ($31.96/month) behind Delaware City ($28.73), although that city's water was recently acquired Artesian Water ($52.38).
Other projects beyond Paper Mill Park being improved in 2022 include $140,000 to continue the Citywide Fiber, $20,000 for improvements to the pools at Dickey Park and the George Wilson Center, and $123,228 for police handguns, motorcycle computers, and portable radios.