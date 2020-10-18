Newark police are investigating attempted armed robberies along one street Saturday.
Two young men confronted two women who were sitting in a car in a parking lot in the 200 block of East Delaware Avenue, demanded their belongings, and when the women refused, the men took off in a dark-colored pickup truck, police said.
Not long after that, two young men implied they were armed as they demanded another man's personal property on East Delaware Avenue near Haines Street--that man refused, and the suspects got away in a dark-colored pickup truck, officers said.
A woman also told police a young man who'd been driving a dark-colored pickup truck near South Chapel Street and Lovett Avenue got out and chased her before getting back into the truck and leaving the area.
Anyone with information about the incidents can call Newark Police at 302.366.7111.