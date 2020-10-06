Newark residents will likely be looking at higher water and sewer bills in 2021 as the city struggles to balance a budget ravaged by COVID-19.
City council held a workshop Monday discussing a a $87,999,442 budget, which would be about -2.9% smaller than the previous year's budget.
Among the many loses for Newark in Fiscal Year 2020 was a $1.5 million shortfall in the expected $2.8 million raised for the parking fund. With the University of Delaware hoping to get about 50% of their students back on campus in the Spring, Newark is still budgeting about $300,000 less for FY 2021.
Newark also is expecting to collect about $742,000 less in fines than projected in 2020 as less students populate the city.
A proposed increase to both the water and sewer bills aims to ease that burden.
Based on the average Newark property value, a typical Newark resident would see his or her water and sewer bills rise by a combined $2.55 a month or $30.60 for the year. There would be no increase in electric or stormwater rates until at least 2022.
Town Manager Tom Coleman explained that even with an increase of $27.72, Newark residents still have a lower average monthly water bill than Delaware City ($28.71), Wilmington City ($29.73), and SUEZ Delaware ($37.37) based on a study by UD's Water Resource Center on usage of 3,667 gallons of water per month.
"To continue that effort this year, we're asking to increase customer charges by enough to cover our increase in debt service payments, that were a direct result of the resolution. We will still be a long way from industry-best practices as far as the share of revenue being recovered via the fixed charges, but we think a slow and methodical transition is the best way to minimize the impact to our fixed and low-income families," said Coleman.
Newark City Council also discussed possible other revenue-raising proposals for the future, including Councilman Chris Hamilton's suggestion of creating an entrance fee at the popular Newark Reservoir. Other council members suggested possible speed cameras or parking-rate increases.