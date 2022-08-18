A North Carolina woman is wanted by Newark Police after they said she stole a car a day after she was arrested for driving a stolen vehicle.
Newark Police said 24-year-old Jaylah Byers of Charlotte, North Carolina was found driving a vehicle without a registration plate on South College Avenue Saturday, August 13, 2022.
Byers was arrested and charged with felony receiving stolen property and released on $500 unsecured bail.
Sunday, police were called back to South College Avenue for the report of a vehicle theft at Stadium Liquors when the driver left his vehicle running while going inside the store.
Using surveillance video, police said they determined it was Byers who stole the vehicle, and took the blue Mazda 3 onto northbound I-95 at 273, before they terminated the pursuit for safety reasons.
The license plate for the Mazda is Maryland 9EG5016.
Byers is facing an arrest warrant for felony motor vehicle theft and disregarding a police officer's signal.