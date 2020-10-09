Newark Police are hoping the public can help identify three suspects they said attempted to rob a victim, possibly with a gun.
According to authorities, the suspects approached the victim in the area of Courtney and Haines streets and demanded he turn over personal property around 12:55 a.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020.
Police said the victim immediately fled on foot, and reported hearing the slide of a firearm being racked, which caused him to fall and suffer minor injuries that did not require medical attention.
No personal property was obtained by the suspects, police said.
Police provided several photos of the suspects, and urged anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact Newark Police at 302.366.7100 ext. 3412, or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.