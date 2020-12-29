Newark Police busted a party that violated both city and state coronavirus restrictions.
Officers were called to the unit block of Center Street for reports of loud music at 11:48 p.m. on Monday, December 28, 2020. Inside the apartment, they found more than 30 people.
Three dozen people were charged with violating the city's ordinance that restricts indoor gatherings to 10 persons or less due to COVID-19. They were all issued summonses and released at the scene.
Three residents of the property were additionally charged with violating a city noise ordinance.
Newark passed stricter limits on gatherings in August, far before the state enacted a similar measure. Gov. Carney did not restrict private gatherings until mid-November. At the time, Carney said he'd rely largely on voluntary compliance and that the measure would not be strictly enforced.