After being notified of a large gathering, Newark Police said they arrested a dozen people for violating the State of Emergency declaration issued by Governor John Carney banning groups during the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
According to authorities, officers were dispatched to the unit block of Benny Street around 8:15 p.m. on Thursday, May 7, 2020, where 15 to 20 people had reportedly gathered.
While some fled upon arrival of officers, police arrested the 12 who remained for violating Newark's ordinance banning gatherings larger than 10 people during the State of Emergency.
Each of the individuals--all men--were issued a summons and released.