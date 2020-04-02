Newark Police say they changed two Main Street tenants with violating the city's State of Emergency restriction on the size of groupings.
Police say they were called to an apartment on the 300 block of Main Street at around 11:10 p.m. on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 for a report of loud music.
Once inside, they found the two tenants, along with 18 more people that allegedly were throwing a birthday party.
While Delaware's statewide ban of groups of more than 10 didn't go into effect at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Newark had already issued its own 10-or-less rule on March 16.
The tenants were charged with violating the city's emergency gathering ordinance, plus a noise ordinance.
They were released pending a future court date.