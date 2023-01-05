Newark Police Chief Paul Tiernan has announced his retirement from the police department effective at the end of this month, according to the City of Newark. Deputy Chief Mark Farrall now serves as Acting Newark Police Chief.
Tiernan was hired in 2007 after serving as Police Chief and in other capacities with the Teaneck, New Jersey Police Department.
The City of Newark said there has been a significant reduction in violent crime during Tiernan's leadership, while at the same time the department created its first plain-clothes Street Crimes Unit and formed a Special Operations Unit dedicated to community engagement. Chief Tiernan is also credited with development of a "robust" surveillance camera network. According to the city, Tiernan regularly engaged with constituent organization such as the NAACP highlighting achievements of officers and to make "meaningful improvements in the relationships between residents and police."
Other priorities addressed through collaboration with local legislators included officer education, training, recruitment and retention as well as equipment updates.