A possible case of "swatting" is under investigation by Newark Police.
Members of the SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiation Team responded to a reported shooting and barricaded person in the 100-block of Madison Drive Monday afternoon. However, there were no signs of any violence or any threat to public safety.
Swatting is a call or a post designed to bring a heavy police response to a particular area, but police said it's dangerous and it could divert critical resources from where they may be actually needed.
Anyone with information about the possible swatting incident is asked to contact Newark Police at 302-366-7100 ext. 3453.
"We thank the community for its cooperation during this investigation. We would also like to thank that University of Delaware Police Department, New Castle County Police Department, New Castle County Paramedics and AETNA Hose, Hook and Ladder for their assistance," Newark Police said in a statement later Monday afternoon.