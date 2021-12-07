Newark Police say one person was shot and one person is in custody, following a shooting around 6:15 Tuesday morning, December 7, 2021.
Officers responded to Madison Drive and found a man with a gunshot wound.
Once the scene was secured the victim was treated by New Castle County paramedics and taken to Christiana Hospital with what police describe as a non-life threatening injury.
One person was arrested and police say there are no other suspects.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.