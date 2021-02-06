Newark Police are investigating an early-morning shooting.
Police say officers were dispatched to the Red Roof Inn on South College Avenue around midnight Saturday morning for a report of a shooting, and when they got there, they found a man who'd been shot.
In addition, the cops chased a car that was leaving the scene, pulled the car over and questioned the occupants, but no other information about the car or the occupants is available.
The victim is being treated at a hospital, and police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Det. W. Anderson at (302) 366.7100 x. 3469 or wanderson@newark.de.us.
Additional methods for providing information to Newark Police can be found on the department's tips page, where reward information may also be available.