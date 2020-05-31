Newark police are investigating a shooting they said started as a road rage incident, but details aren't complete at this point.
Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the 500 block of Capitol Trail just after midnight Sunday, May 31, 2020, found a man who had been shot in the leg, police said.
He was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for his injury, which police are calling serious.
The cops arrested three people at the same house, and were able to recover the gun.
Police said the investigation into the incident is still active.