Newark police are investigating a "shots fired" incident on West Main Street near New London Road.
Officers responding to the report shortly after 1 Saturday morning spoke to people sitting in a car in a parking lot nearby and found out the shots were fired when two rival groups confronted one another, police said.
The car in the parking lot had been damaged by gunfire, but police couldn't find anyone who'd been wounded.
Anyone who may know something about the incident can call Det. A. Whitt at (302) 366.7100 x. 3483 or awhitt@newark.de.us.
Additional methods for providing information to Newark Police can be found on the department's tips page, where reward information may also be available.