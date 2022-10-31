Newark Police are reporting two different alleged sexual assaults involving rideshare drivers.
The University of Delaware did not provide any information on when or where the alleged attacks took place.
They did put out a statement saying rideshare users should verify the vehicle and name of the driver before entering the vehicle, and make sure someone knows where you are being picked up and where you are going.
UD also recommended rideshare users wait in a secure location, use GPS along with the driver, and never pay with cash.
UD students can also use UD's safety escort program by calling 02-831-RIDE (7433).