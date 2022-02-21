Newark Police said they are investigating after a man said he was shot near the Marrows Court Apartments Sunday night.
Police said they responded to the apartments at about 10:02 p.m. on February 20, 2022, when they contacted a man who said he had been shot at while walking along Witherspoon Lane.
The victim fled the scene, along with the potential suspects, but evidence remained at the scene indicating shots had been fired.
Police said there was no damage or injuries, but they have no description of the suspects.