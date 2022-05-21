Newark Police are investigating another incident involving a water pellet gun.
At least one show was fired during the latest incident in the area of South Chapel Street and East Delaware Avenue on Friday.
No injuries were reported.
Earlier this month, a person was hit with a water pellet near the East Main Street/South College Avenue intersection.
Three 19-year-olds were arrested in April after splatter balls were shot at two pedestrians along Newark's Main Street.
Newark police have said they are aware of the "Orbeez Challenge" on TikTok, where people have been shooting the pellets at unsuspecting people, then often posted on social media.