Four masked men forced their way into a Newark home at gunpoint, pistol-whipped the residents there, and robbed the place during the early morning hours Monday.
According to Newark Police, five male residents of a home in the unit block of New London Avenue noticed a dark-colored sedan parked in their driveway in the rear of their home around 12:40 a.m. on April 13, 2020.
One occupant of the home went outside, and four masked men got out, forced the victim back into the home at gunpoint, and pistol-whipped three victims inside while the victims were ordered to turn over personal property.
All three victims attacked with the weapon received minor injuries and declined transportation to an area hospital.
Anyone with information regarding this home invasion is urged to contact Newark Police