Newark Police announced Monday they'd be investigating the distribution of flyers at multiple apartment complexes which read "Kill China Virus."
Authorities said the flyers had been left on doors, doorsteps, and vehicles at School Lane Apartments, Pinebrook Apartments, Fairfield Apartments, and One Easton.
University of Delaware officials responded to the flyers, calling them "racist and xenophobic," and said the flyers targeted Asian and Asian American students. In a letter, officials said:
"All of us are appalled that this has occurred in our community, and we send our support to the victims and to all individuals who may have fears about being targeted. As UD President Assanis explained in his recent message to the UD community, the University of Delaware condemns all forms of hate and discrimination...
"It is evident that COVID-19 has led to an increase in racist and xenophobic acts such as this one. We understand that you may feel greater fear about your safety. Please know that the entire University community stands in solidarity with you during these most challenging of times."
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Newark Police at 302.366.7100 ext. 3469 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.