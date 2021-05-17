Newark Police announced Monday they were investigating a string of robberies, attempted robberies, and assaults within a two-hour timeframe on Sunday.
According to authorities, suspects confronted a victim, displayed a weapon, and demanded property in three of the incidents, resulting in successful thefts twice. In a third incident, no property was turned over. All three took place near the Newark Shopping Center along East Park Place, West Park Place, and Pomeroy Trail. Police said they believe the weapon in these incidents was a BB gun.
During a fourth incident, a victim was approached along Benny Street and engaged in conversation, then shot in the hand with the BB gun. The suspects fled and the victim received treatment at an area hospital for the injury.
The suspects were described as up to four males of various races and ages between 20 and 30 years old. Anyone with information regarding these incidents are urged to contact Newark Police at 302.366.7100 ext. 3106 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.