Newark Police are looking for a man they said attempted an armed robbery in the parking lot of the McDonald's on South College Avenue Sunday evening.
Police said they were called to the parking lot at 6:49 p.m. on January 30, 2022, where they found an alleged victim in the parking lot.
He told police he was approached by a man with a knife demanding property, but the alleged victim fled before providing anything, while uninjured.
The suspect is described as a 5'8" or 5-9" 200-230 pound man, with a gray hoody or jacket and blue jeans. He was armed with a folding knife.
He was last seen crossing South College Avenue in front of the restaurant.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. P. Keld at (302) 366-7100 x. 3106 or pkeld@newark.de.us.