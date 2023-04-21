Newark Police said they have arrested a city resident and charged him in connection with the sexual assault of a child starting more than thirty years ago.
Police said they obtained an arrest warrant for 66-year old Gary Matta, and he was arrested at his Newark home on Thursday, April 20, 2023.
According to spokesman Lieutenant Andrew Rubin, Newark Police were notified in early 2020 by the Boy Scouts of America of possibly inappropriate sexual activity involving a boy scout leader and a scout starting in 1989.
Police began an extensive investigation.
Authorities said in 1989 the 12-year old victim joined the Boy Scouts and Matta was his scout leader. Due to a family situation Matta eventually became the youth's guardian.
Investigators allege Matta raped the child repeatedly, possibly hundreds of times, between 1989 and 1992.
Matta is being held at Howard Young prison on $201,500 cash bail.