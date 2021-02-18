Newark Police have arrested a man they said fired a gun during an incident at the Red Roof Inn earlier this month.
Police said 18-year-old Carlos Vasquez was taken into custody and charged with possession of a firearm during a felony, first degree reckless endangerment, and possession of a firearm by a person prohibited.
Police believe multiple shootings from multiple guns took place on February 6, 2021 inside a hotel room at the Red Roof Inn, where a 20-year-old man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the neck. He was listed in serious condition on February 8, but police did not provide an update on his status on Wednesday.
They said their investigation makes them believe that while Vasquez fired a gun, he did not shoot the victim.
Vasquez is currently at Howard Young Prison in default of $76,000 cash bail.
Newark Police said the shootings remain under investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. W. Anderson at (302) 366-7100 x. 3469 or wanderson@newark.de.us.