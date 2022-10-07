Newark Police have released information regarding a situation on Thursday, October 6, 2022, that put Newark High School in lockdown.
Police say a disturbance around 1 p.m. led to the report of a student possibly armed with a handgun.
It was determined the student had left the school, the lockdown was lifted, and a staggered dismissal procedure put in place.
Continuing their investigation, Newark Police tracked the suspect to a residence outside the Newark city limits where a search warrant was executed and a handgun found.
The suspect, a 16-year old male student, was transported to the hospital for an unrelated medical episode, then jailed at the New Castle County Detention Center on $16,000 on charges of terroristic threatening, aggravated menacing, and a gun violation.
Police say the teen allegedly had the gun in his waistband and threatened to harm another student.
While Newark Police were busy with that situation, there was reportedly shots fired in an area outside of the suspect's residence around 2:30 p.m., in an apparently unrelated incident.
A 22-year old man showed up at Christiana Hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand, claiming his vehicle had been shot at multiple times in Red Mill Farms.
New Castle County police say the teen in the Newark High School incident was not involved in the shooting and they are continuing their investigation.