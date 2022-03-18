Newark Police are searching for a suspect they believe hit a parked car while driving the wrong way earlier this month.
Police said a black sedan, believed to be a 2014-16 Kia Forte, was travelling the wrong way on New London Road, when it hit a parked car while officers were attempting to stop the vehicle.
The vehicle continued the wrong way on West Main Street, before going northbound on North College Avenue, before they lost track of the vehicle.
Police believe the Kia could have white paint and other crash damage on its front right side.
They said the suspected driver may have been exiting the Deer Park Tavern before the crash, the operator is described as a female in her 20s or 30s with a black sweatshirt and galaxy style legging.
A picture was provided by police.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer Klein at (302) 366-7100 x.3480 or pklein@newark.de.us