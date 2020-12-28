Newark Police say they are looking for an 18-year-old woman who they said voluntarily left her house last week and has not been seen in a week.
Police said 18-year-old Shannon Dimaio was last seen at her townhouse on the unit block of Patrick Henry Court on December 21, 2020, and has not contacted her family since that point.
She is described as a 5'5", 100 lb. female with blonde hair and brown eyes with glasses. She was last seen with jeans and a t-shirt, black boots, and burgundy coat.
Anyone with information about Dimaio’s location is asked to contact Det. A. Whitt at (302) 366-7100 x. 3483 or awhitt@newark.de.us.