A Newark man is still on the loose after he allegedly hit and choked his ex-girlfriend, and police hope you can help investigators locate him.
Desi Roberson was staying at his ex's house on Amoroso Way last Tuesday when the two got into an argument that turned physical, and Roberson allegedly hit the woman in the face and strangled her, Newark police said.
Roberson fled after the incident, and a JP Court warrant is out charging him with strangulation, terroristic threatening and offensive touching.
Anyone who knows Roberson's whereabouts can call Newark police at (302) 366.7111 or 911.