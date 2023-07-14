Newark City Council on Monday, July 10, 2023, approved a take home vehicle policy for members of the Newark Police Department.
Newark Police Chief Mark Farrall said the program had been discussed for several years but started to take shape during the COVID pandemic as the department held on to older patrol vehicles longer due to supply chain issues delaying delivery of new ones.
In his proposal to council, Farrall said there were a number of advantages to allowing the officers to take home their patrol vehicles, which act as an office while they're on shift, including as a recruitment tool.
"The frequent inquiries that we get from potential applicants is whether or not we provide a take home vehicle," said Farrall. "There's a limited pool of potential applicants out there right now, and we need to do everything we can to make sure we attract the most qualified applicants."
Farrall said the department currently has eleven officer vacancies.
According to Farrall, the program will also reduce the response time for officers who are in specialized units like SWAT who are responding from home.
"The ability for them to respond directly to the scene, particularly of an in-progress event, is a public safety issue and it greatly enhances our ability to respond and resolve a situation quickly," said Farrall.
The City of Newark does not have a residency requirement for its officers, but the distance limit for the take home vehicle program is 25 miles. Farrall said the average distance officers live from the city limits is 12 miles.
The program is also expected to extend the road life of the patrol vehicles by at least a couple of years.
"All of the studies, and I mean all of the studies, done across the nation have shown that there's a significant reduction in routine maintenance costs, major mechanical issues, and cost per mile," said Farrall.
The take home program is also going to enhance the department's visibility on a daily basis.
"We factored that it's about a seven minute drive from the city limits to headquarters no matter which way you come into the city," said Farrall. "When you factor all of the patrol shifts in over the course of a year that equated to more than 1300 hours of additional visibility of police vehicles being seen driven on the streets of Newark. That's significant."
Farrall admits having a take home vehicle is a perk, but it also benefits the officer's neighbors.
"Criminals are opportunists, right?" Farrall pointed out. "If they're going to do a burglary or a car break-in they're probably not going to go to the neighborhood that's got a police car in it."