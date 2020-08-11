A Newark man was held at gunpoint during a home invasion robbery Monday afternoon, city authorities announced Tuesday.
According to Newark Police, two suspects described as black males in their 20s entered a residence in the 100 block of West Main Street around 1:35 p.m. on August 10, 2020, by walking through the front door.
Police said three individuals were home at the time of the invasion, but only one was confronted, held at gunpoint while the second suspect went into a bedroom. They fled within a minute of entering the home, police said, and a K-9 unit assisting from Elkton, Maryland, police was unable to track the suspects.
It was unknown what, if anything, the suspects stole.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Newark Police at 302.366.7100 ext. 3474 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.