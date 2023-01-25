A popular Newark sandwich shop has closed its doors after 70 years.
Nutter's, located on Route 273 just inside the Maryland line on the west edge of Newark announced its closing Wednesday.
The sandwich shop featured traditional subs including the Italian, along with meatball, and pork BBQ, but also had a popular crab bisque and offered crab cakes close to the weekend.
A sign posted outside Nutter's door Wednesday read:
"Thank you for frequenting our establishment over our 70 years in business. I appreciate all of our amazing customers who were the reason for the success of Nutter's. If you are Interested in leasing space or purchasing Nutter's, please contact us at info@mynutters.com"
WDEL has reached out to owner Chris Grant for further comment.