Wilmington, DE (19810)

Today

Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.