The date for Newark to fill the vacant council seat created when Deputy Mayor James Horning resigned last week has been set.
Newark City Council voted to hold the District 1 special election on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, within the 30 to 60 day window required by Newark's charter.
Newark Mayor Jerry Clifton told WDEL that he wasn't thrilled with having a key election in the middle of July, but there wasn't much choice.
"If I had my way, I'd do it in September when people are done with vacations, and all, but we just don't have that ability."
Clifton said replacing Horning will be a challenge for any District 1 candidate.
"He brought a lot to the table. He was the deputy mayor, and I never remember the deputy mayor being elected after just a year on council. I think all of council recognized what his demeanor is like, what his temperament is like, what his legal background. He did a tremendous job in serving District 1 and communicating with District 1. It is a big loss, in my opinion."
Potential candidates have until Monday, June 21 to declare for July's election, and Clifton said as Newark will quickly ramp into discussions about next year's budget as summer winds down, there won't be a lot of time to get up to speed.
"They have a lot of work immediately ahead of them. They may have a week or two of a honeymoon, but generally they're going to be hitting the ground running."
The winner of the special election will complete Horning's term, which runs until April 2023.