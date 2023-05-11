A spa on Elkton Road has been shut down as Newark Police investigate allegations of prostitution and human trafficking.
Police said the "Nice Beauty Spa" was previously denied a state permit to operate as a licensed massage business. An undercover investigation determined that sex acts were offered in exchange for money.
According to police, three people were believed to be victims of human trafficking and are getting the appropriate services. One male was arrested for patronizing a prostitution and was released on a criminal summon.
The investigation into the operation is continuing. A search warrant at the spa was carried out by Newark Police officers with assistance from the Delaware Department of Justice, FBI Human Trafficking Task force and the Delaware Division of Professional Regulation.
Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact Newark Police at 302-366-7100.