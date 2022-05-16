State lawmakers joined with Newark city leaders to cut the ribbon on a 400-kilowatt solar park at the Newark Reservoir on Monday, May 16, 2022.
The threat of rain didn't dampen officials spirits for the potential of the sun that the new site holds.
Mayor Stu Markham said projects like the Reservoir put Newark's goal of being fully renewable energy reliant within reach.
"We're here because we recognize we want to leave our community better off than when we found it," said Markham. "Newark has a goal of providing 100% renewable energy by 2045 and I'm pleased to report that our current electricity mix is at 20%."
Newark Reservoir is part of Phase II of the city's solar power plans which includes the Municipal Building and the Maintenance Yard on Phillips Avenue as well as an expansion of McKee’s Solar Park.
McKee’s, a 230-kilowatt solar farm was originally brought online in 2014.
The Newark project received funding from the state's bond bill committee.
"With a bond bill last year of $1.3 billion we certainly had a lot of projects to pick from," said State Senator Nicole Poore. "Knowing that this project was in its second phase, and making sure that we could get it to completion, it was most important that we invested the funds to this project."