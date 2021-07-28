A 52-year-old Newark woman was among 10 new defendants charged in connection to a large-scale heroin and fentanyl distribution scheme which already saw four alleged participants indicted, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday.
According to the USDOJ, Desarie Gibbs was among the newly named individuals from whom authorities said they collectively confiscated approximately 7.5 kilograms of heroin or fentanyl and 14.5 pounds of methamphetamine--the street value of which "is easily in excess of $1 million"--along with a dozen guns and $180,000 in cash.
Gibbs joins Jamar Jackson, Denise Brown, Harley Douglas, and Nicole Jackson, who were all previously charged, along with these nine new defendants:
- Raymond Taite, 32, of Brooklyn, New York
- Jerry Chambers, 24, of Chester, Pennsylvania
- Kalone Glasper, 22, of Chester, Pennsylvania
- DeVeughin Holloway, 31, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Cariymah Hopson, 20, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Braheem Naylor, 26, of Chester, Pennsylvania
- Tahria Parks, 38, of Darby, Pennsylvania
- Dashawna Turner, 25 of Chester, Pennsylvania
- Antoine Watson, 33, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania